Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Premier Epoxy
Flooring in Valrico, FL, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Premier Epoxy has been serving the Tampa Bay area since 2016. We specialize in epoxy floor coatings, garage floor coatings, and metallic epoxy floors. We also offer a variety of other services such as polished stained concrete, and sealed concrete, crack repair, and concrete patching. At Premier Epoxy we enjoy what we do. “We don’t just install floors; we create them.” Every job is a new opportunity to express creativity through craftsmanship in our trade. Concrete is our canvas. We believe in taking something ordinary and turning it into something incredible.


    Services
    • Epoxy Floors Tampa
    • Commercial Epoxy Floors Tampa
    • Residential Epoxy Floors
    • Floor Demo Services Tampa
    • Tile Removal Tampa
    • Polished & Stained concrete tampa
    Service areas
    Valrico, FL, USA
    Address
    2004 Florida St
    33594 Valrico, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-8133583100 www.premierepoxytampa.com
      Add SEO element