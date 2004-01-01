Premier Epoxy has been serving the Tampa Bay area since 2016. We specialize in epoxy floor coatings, garage floor coatings, and metallic epoxy floors. We also offer a variety of other services such as polished stained concrete, and sealed concrete, crack repair, and concrete patching. At Premier Epoxy we enjoy what we do. “We don’t just install floors; we create them.” Every job is a new opportunity to express creativity through craftsmanship in our trade. Concrete is our canvas. We believe in taking something ordinary and turning it into something incredible.



