Kinderworld Academy are an early childhood learning center located in Southwest Houston. We offer educational programs for each age group which help children embrace learning while having fun. Our educational programs are specifically designed to help children prepare for advance classes in school and to help them become leaders of the future. Our certified teachers are dedicated to achieve excellence in childcare, helping children feel welcome and comfortable as they play and explore with their fellow playmates. We provide children with healthy, organic, and chef-crafted nutritious meals five times a day. We also offer drop off and pick up from school.