



We are committed to the tried and true values of early childhood development while maintaining a safe, secure, and stable environment. All staff is trained to ensure the total protection of our students. We value kindness, compassion, cooperation, and responsibility. We are concerned for the welfare of others and the common good. We value diversity and respect students learning at their own pace, as each child is unique and will reach developmental milestones at his/her own rate. We are passionate about working with young children, are responsive to their needs, and encourage them as they become increasingly more self-sufficient and independent. We believe in balancing our curriculum with enrichment activities that are aimed at opening your child’s artistic and creative awareness and talents, all while maintaining a structure necessary for childhood development.







