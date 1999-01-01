Changxing Huaxin Craft Co., Ltd , established in 1999, is located in Huaikan town, Changxing county, Zhejiang province of China. As a professional China mirror jewelry armoires manufacturers and mirror jewelry armoires suppliers, production and sale of religious products such as Jewelry Mirror Cabinet, Dress Mirror and so on. The normal material of our products are wooden, metal, glass
- Services
- mirror jewelry cabinet
- Service areas
- Coffeyville, KS, and USA
- Address
-
Paodugang, Huaikan village,Changxing Country, Zhengjiang Province, China
313100 Coffeyville, KS, USA
United States
+86-5726870250