Hangzhou Jiahuang Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.
Projects

    THREE-PHASE ASYNCHRONOUS MOTOR, Hangzhou Jiahuang Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.
Office spaces & stores
    THREE-PHASE ASYNCHRONOUS MOTOR

    Jiahuang is an enterprise combining R&D and manufacture as a whole, specializing in developing and producing various nrv-nmrv , worm elevator, gear reducer, cycloidal reducer, opener, valve hoist, and UD planetary stepless gear. Taking the lead in getting its own import and export rights in the same line. 

    Services
    China Three Phase Motors suppliers
    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Jiahuang Transmission Technology Co., Ltd., Bailang Village, Yipeng Street, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou
    311225 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-15268125268 www.jiahuangtech.com
