Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jiaxing Wuzhou Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Self-Lubricating Bushings Manufacturers, Jiaxing Wuzhou Bearing Technology Co., Ltd. Jiaxing Wuzhou Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.
    Self-Lubricating Bushings Manufacturers

    As a famous China sleeve bushings manufacturers and oil groove bushings suppliers, we are specializing in manufacturing sliding bearing series products, the physical production enterprises have reached 150 million sets of production capacity.https://www.jxwz-bearing.com/product/wzb-090wzb-092wzb-09g-bronze-wrapped-bushing/

    Services
    custom tin ashtray
    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    No. 12 grand road of dry kiln Industrial Zone, Jiashan County, Zhejiang
    314100 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    United States
    +1-5157316471 www.jxwz-bearing.com
      Add SEO element