Swagger Home Furnishings
Furniture & Accessories in Billingham, Newport, UK
    Swagger Home Furnishings offers top quality furniture for the lounge, bedroom, dining room and kitchen. We work with the best suppliers in the UK to bring you the most stylish & design infused items in the world. Free Delivery available with 5-star customer services. Shop now!

    Services
    • Tweed Armchair
    • Painted Dining Tables
    • Corner Sofas Set
    Service areas
    Billingham, Newport, and UK
    Address
    2 Liverton Crescent
    TS22 5BS Billingham, Newport, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1642656632 www.swaggerhomefurnishings.co.uk
