Caldwell Investment Management Ltd (‘Caldwell’) provides investment management and advisory services to Canadian, retail and institutional investors, including financial institutions, public and private pension funds, endowment funds, foundations, and private accounts. Caldwell originates investment vehicles with a view toward predictable results. Our portfolio and risk management services include discretionary investment management and asset allocation. We monitor portfolio compliance in accordance with investment mandates and regulatory requirements, and provide financial performance reporting to investors and clients. With their integrity and depth of experience, our people are Caldwell’s most valuable asset. Registered with the Ontario Securities Commission, its principal regulator, Caldwell is a portfolio manager and investment fund manager, and is registered in other provinces where it does business. Established in 1990, Caldwell is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caldwell Financial Ltd, a majority employee-owned firm.





(Disclaimer : We are not associated with Caldwell Investment Management)







