Optam Building Group builds and ﻿﻿develops ﻿﻿﻿residential property sustainably for lifestyle and investment.

We endeavour to create and support long-term relationships with our customers who are interested in developing property strategies and developing a portfolio of appreciating assets for their future

We pride ourselves on our quality, cost and time performance and offer detailed supervision as well as fixed price contracts for your piece of mind. All our work comes with fully licenced and insured guarantees that we won't go surfing until you're 100% satisfied.

We have a lot of experience in planning and constructing new homes and we support all ﻿clients - starting at the concept stage right up to completion - no matter the build ﻿types, size or﻿﻿﻿﻿style﻿﻿.

All building undertaken by Optam comes with Quality Assurance proven by over 30 years first-hand experience in the local construction industry. We have received multiple awards and developed lifelong friendships with many of our clients