ONBOARD IT TECH INC-SMART HOME INSTALLATION
Home Media Design & Installation in Valley Village
    ONBOARD IT TECH INC-SMART HOME INSTALLATION

    ONBOARD IT TECH specializes in providing high quality low voltage work covering from HOME AUTOMATION INSTALLATION,smart home installation,Intercom System Installation,Access Control Installation,security camera installation to home theater installation to networking and much more. We work with small businesses to large corporations, ONBOARD IT TECH has the skills and know-how to ensure that your business can succeed in today’s increasingly competitive marketplace.

    We customizeall of our services to meet your requirements, we are prepared to assess and recommend all your options and let you decide what’s best for your business.


    Service areas
    Valley Village
    Address
    12207 Chandler Blvd
    91607 Valley Village
    United States
    +1-8185643496 www.onboardittech.com
