Ningbo Yinzhou Bobang Machinery Manufactory
Kitchen Manufacturers in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Our factory is established in 1984, We are specialised in design, manufacturing, sale and service of equipment and complete plants for the icecream machines.    Our products covers icecream freezers with different capacities and accessories, stick icecream machines, sandwich icecream machines, icecream filling machines,fruit mixing machines and more. We can customize full ice cream production line for customers.    Our factory is located in Ningbo China and distant from Shanghai in 3 hours by car.There are over 80 employees and production area of 15000M2.Welcome clients from all over world and inquiry to us.
    Services
    ice cream machines
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    NO.200 Renmin North Road, Hengxi Town, Yinzhou District, Ningbo City, China
    315100 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    United States
    +- www.icecream-machinery.com
