Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Comfily Living
Kitchen Manufacturers in New York, NY, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • "Comfily" was born from the store owner’s desire to coexist with nature, hoping that his comfort is not built on harm to nature, all living things can live comfort-ly. Strictly select life style products that conform to the concept of protecting the environment and animals, hoping to bring less burden to the earth from source materials to packaging materials.


    Phone Number:

    +852 5722 4239

    Services
    • Household supplies
    • Delicate Eco Store
    • Cleaning
    • Home Compost
    • Home Fragrance
    • Kitchen
    • Laundry
    • Toiletry
    • Water & Drink
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    -
    10001 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +- comfily.co
      Add SEO element