Mortgage Lender driven and committed to serving the local community but with the capability of offering loans nationally to those clients that need a mortgage in other states.





The home buyer is a priority in my book and will always do everything to exceed the buy with FHA, CONVENTIONAL, USDA AND VA LOANS. Also offer various loan options for those buyers that will not qualified for traditional loans; downpayment assistance programs for those buyers that qualified.





In addition if you are an investor and need some cash for your project or want to take it to the next level, we have the funds to help you with any project you have. We lend from 100k to 100millions. International Investors are welcome and we provide all the guidance to succeed.



