Dewdrop Tiles
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Rønne, Denmark
    Sparrows Collection by Dewdrop Tiles
    Sparrows Collection by Dewdrop Tiles
    Poppies Collection by Dewdrop Tiles
    Poppies Collection by Dewdrop Tiles
    Coral Collection by Dewdrop Tiles
    Coral Collection by Dewdrop Tiles, Dewdrop Tiles Dewdrop Tiles Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic White
    Coral Collection by Dewdrop Tiles

    Dewdrop Tiles are unique mosaic tile solutions for walls and floors that can be tailored specially for you. Our tile solutions are handmade on Bornholm, inspired by our love of nature and dedicated craftsmanship. The result? A beautiful, sustainable design giving meaning and purpose to the entire room.

    You can order Dewdrop Tiles as a backsplash or as a detail if you are remodeling or building a bathroom, kitchen – or any other room. Give our Classic Collections a look.

    You can also order customized tiles, designed and made especially for you. View our Individual Solutions.

    Dewdrop Tiles are designed by architect Rocío Paniagua and are manufactured on the Danish island of Bornholm.

    Services
    Unique mosaic tiles
    Service areas
    Rønne and Denmark
    Address
    Søndre Allé 31
    3700 Rønne, Denmark
    Denmark
    +45-24457888 dewdroptiles.dk
