Toledo Concrete Pros LLC
Building Supplies in Toledo, OH, USA
    Concrete is meant to be the most durable surface that you find out there. That’s why it’s usually going to be a little bit more expensive than some of the other paving surfaces that you can find out. We believe that if you are going to make an effort to install concrete in your home you should be entitled to obtain these benefits specifically the durability aspect of concrete. Proper setup is basically what is going to allow you to obtain that durability. We take our job overly seriously. One of the things that we have to do is be honest about the expectations that you can have regarding our services. If we are able to start over and create a new surface we are going to be able to guarantee great results. When it comes to repairs though things can get a little more difficult.


    Services
    • concrete contractors toledo ohio
    • Driveways
    • Patios
    • Walkways & Steps
    • Retaining Walls
    • Pool Decks
    • Slabs
    Service areas
    Toledo, OH, USA
    Address
    4479 Monroe St
    43613 Toledo, OH, USA
    United States
    +1-4194520011 toledoconcretepros.com
