Waterproofing Membrane in NZ | Hydroproof
Painters in Auckland
    The quality of waterproofing services Hydroproof provide are exceptional. Being the members of Waterproofing Membrane Association of New Zealand, they excel in every job they do. The company has a strong background of working with top-renowned brands and offer waterproofing services, roof maintenance, painting and building maintenance services to both residential and commercial units. Our technicians have more than 25 years of experience with roof, deck and planters waterproofing. Our experts provide a wide range of waterproofing membrane in NZ. You can choose Butynol membrane for roofs or go for Sarnafil membranes. We also provide TPO and TPE membranes in a wide range of colours and textures. Protect your home from leaks and enhance interiors with vibrant colour waterproofing membranes. Call us now to get a free quote.

    Service areas
    Auckland
    Address
    6D Dallan Place, Albany
    0757 Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-94788193 www.hydroproof.co.nz
