Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Peak View Cleaning Services
Other Businesses in Christchurch
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Sparkling floor, crystal-clear windows, dust-free mats and refreshing air, basically cleaning makes your place look beautiful, inviting and uplifts your mood. We at Peakview makes it easier for you to get shiny, spotlessly clean premises with our efficient services and affordable prices. Our highly-experienced staff is well-trained in window cleaning, carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning and builders & industrial cleaning. Serving Auckland for over 10 years, we offer the highest standard of cleaning services in Christchurch and nearby areas. We use commercial-grade equipment, natural products and clean your home or office perfectly. Professionals always on time; we guarantee you 100% satisfaction. So, why wait? Call our experts today.

    Service areas
    Christchurch
    Address
    72A Byron Street,Sydenham
    8023 Christchurch
    New Zealand
    +64-800255455 www.peakviewclean.co.nz
      Add SEO element