Greatest Plumbing Company in Shelby Township. Give us a call for any residential or commercial plumbing repair or installation. We have over 20 years of experience and a great reputation in Shelby Township.
- Services
- Clogged drain repair in Shelby Township MI
- Clogged toilet repair near me
- Floor drain back-up
- Grease trap repair
- Broken toilet repair and replacement
- Leaky faucet repair and replacement
- Hot water heater repair and replacement
- Pipe leak repair and replacement
- Garbage disposal repair and replacement
- Garbage disposal installation
- Instant hot installation
- New appliance installation
- Shower and tub faucet repair and replacement
- Water line repair and replacement
- Leaking valve repair and replacement
- Sewer line installation
- Water main repairs
- Show all 17 services
- Service areas
- Shelby Township, MI, and USA
- Address
-
12878 Red Pine Lane
48315 Shelby Township, MI, USA
United States
+1-5864964678 www.shelbytwpplumbing.com