Shelby Township Plumbing
Flooring in Shelby Township, MI, USA
Reviews (0)
    Greatest Plumbing Company in Shelby Township. Give us a call for any residential or commercial plumbing repair or installation. We have over 20 years of experience and a great reputation in Shelby Township.


    Services
    • Clogged drain repair in Shelby Township MI
    • Clogged toilet repair near me
    • Floor drain back-up
    • Grease trap repair
    • Broken toilet repair and replacement
    • Leaky faucet repair and replacement
    • Hot water heater repair and replacement
    • Pipe leak repair and replacement
    • Garbage disposal repair and replacement
    • Garbage disposal installation
    • Instant hot installation
    • New appliance installation
    • Shower and tub faucet repair and replacement
    • Water line repair and replacement
    • Leaking valve repair and replacement
    • Sewer line installation
    • Water main repairs
    Service areas
    Shelby Township, MI, and USA
    Address
    12878 Red Pine Lane
    48315 Shelby Township, MI, USA
    United States
    +1-5864964678 www.shelbytwpplumbing.com
