aoyama elevator Electric was founded in Japan in 1966 as a diversified industrial conglomerate.About 25,000 employees in nearly 60 countries and regions around the world focus on providing high-quality products, intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable development worldwide.Employees' work skills and professionalism are the cornerstone of the group's success.The group's sales for the 2016/2017 fiscal year reached 150 billion yen.

Remember the responsibility: Taking responsibility as glory, and create value.

Results-oriented: Be proud of beyond, and be ashamed of no result.

Continuous improvement: Meet customers' needs and exceed their own.

AOYAMA Electric works with customers to develop comprehensive solutions

in areas such as housing, office buildings and public transport to meet

future challenges.We help our customers to gain competitive advantage in

the global market and jointly manufacture innovative hydraulic

lift in an energy-efficient and efficient manner.