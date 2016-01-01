Your browser is out-of-date.

AOYAMA ELEVATOR GLOBAL LTD.
Building Supplies in Tokyo, Japan
    • Passenger Boarding Bridge, AOYAMA ELEVATOR GLOBAL LTD. AOYAMA ELEVATOR GLOBAL LTD. Classic style conservatory
    Passenger Boarding Bridge

    aoyama elevator Electric was founded in Japan in 1966 as a diversified industrial conglomerate.About 25,000 employees in nearly 60 countries and regions around the world focus on providing high-quality products, intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable development worldwide.Employees' work skills and professionalism are the cornerstone of the group's success.The group's sales for the 2016/2017 fiscal year reached 150 billion yen.

    Remember the responsibility: Taking responsibility as glory, and create value.

    Results-oriented: Be proud of  beyond, and be ashamed of no result.

    Continuous improvement: Meet customers' needs and exceed their own.

    AOYAMA Electric works with customers to develop comprehensive solutions

    in areas such as housing, office buildings and public transport to meet

    future challenges.We help our customers to gain competitive advantage in

    the global market and jointly manufacture innovative hydraulic

    lift in an energy-efficient and efficient manner.

    Services
    hydraulic lift and hydraulic platform
    Service areas
    Tokyo, Japan
    Address
    1638001 Tokyo, Japan
    Japan
    +81-524564462 www.aoyamaelevator.com/product/lift-platform
    Legal disclosure

    Customization: We parking system have a strong R&D team,and we can develop and

    produce products according to the drawings or samples the customers

    offered.

    Cost: We can offer the price and products directly.

