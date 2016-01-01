aoyama elevator Electric was founded in Japan in 1966 as a diversified industrial conglomerate.About 25,000 employees in nearly 60 countries and regions around the world focus on providing high-quality products, intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable development worldwide.Employees' work skills and professionalism are the cornerstone of the group's success.The group's sales for the 2016/2017 fiscal year reached 150 billion yen.
Remember the responsibility: Taking responsibility as glory, and create value.
Results-oriented: Be proud of beyond, and be ashamed of no result.
Continuous improvement: Meet customers' needs and exceed their own.
AOYAMA Electric works with customers to develop comprehensive solutions
in areas such as housing, office buildings and public transport to meet
future challenges.We help our customers to gain competitive advantage in
the global market and jointly manufacture innovative hydraulic
lift in an energy-efficient and efficient manner.
Customization: We parking system have a strong R&D team,and we can develop and
produce products according to the drawings or samples the customers
offered.
Cost: We can offer the price and products directly.