Optimus M
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Can Glass panes becomes a High Definition Screen ?
    Transition from clear to frosted via Remote Control!
    Smart/Privacy Film for flexible frosting via Remote Control
    Flexible Frosting via Remote Control
    Optimus M (PTY) LTD is a Innovative Smart Solutions business that specializes in Smart/Privacy Film, Opti-intelligent.  Opti-intelligent Smart/Privacy film, when applied to new or existing glass panes, turns glass panes  from clear to frosted via a remote control !
    Services
    • Flexible Privacy
    • Remote controlled Privacy
    • UV block
    • Smart Solutions
    • Turn glass panes from clear to frosted
    • window frosting
    • Smart Film
    • Privacy Smart Film
    • Blinds
    • Glass
    • Curtains
    • Frost glass
    • Glass panes
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    Building No.2, Country Club Estate, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, 2052
    2052 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-828877547 www.opti-intelligent.co.za; https://www.optimusm.co.za
