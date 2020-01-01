Optimus M (PTY) LTD is a Innovative Smart Solutions business that specializes in Smart/Privacy Film, Opti-intelligent. Opti-intelligent Smart/Privacy film, when applied to new or existing glass panes, turns glass panes from clear to frosted via a remote control !

Services Flexible Privacy

Remote controlled Privacy

UV block

Smart Solutions

Turn glass panes from clear to frosted

window frosting

Smart Film

Privacy Smart Film

Blinds

Glass

Curtains

Frost glass

Glass panes

Show all 13 services Service areas Johannesburg and South Africa Address Building No.2, Country Club Estate, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, 2052

2052 Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa

+27-828877547 www.opti-intelligent.co.za; https://www.optimusm.co.za