Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Phone Repair Auckland | iRepair Auckland
Other Businesses in Auckland, New Zealand
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Quality phone repair with minimum turnaround and great savings, you get this all at iRepair, one of the leading iPhone and Android phone repair in Auckland. With a team of highly experienced technicians and cutting edge tools in our artillery, we can fix the most common problems within 45 minutes. Be it a charging issue, camera not working, heating problem, or touch flaw, we can repair it all. What's more, we use only the best quality parts, so there is no interference in the device's normal functioning. This is one of the many reasons why we offer a 90 days warranty on all our repair work. So, what are you waiting for? Get your phone fixed at the earliest possible with no diagnosis fee. Call us now.

    Service areas
    Auckland, New Zealand
    Address
    391 Rosebank Road
    1026 Auckland, New Zealand
    New Zealand
    +64-98209147 www.irepair.co.nz
      Add SEO element