Roof-Maker Ltd
Roofers in Thurmaston, Leicester, UK
  • Roofing Services
    • As the designers, manufacturers and suppliers of world-class rooflights, we, at Roof Maker, are known of our one-of-a-kind patented suite. Our products are built for high durability, quality and modern innovation which will being your imagination to a bold reality. Roof Maker website is the place for you to find your taste and even get the guidance for choosing the right light with our “Rooflight Selector” by answering a few simple questions. Or if you want to see our whole collection of flagship products, you can find the display in our showroom. Visit our website today, contact us or visit our gallery for finding your the rooflights of your imagination.


    Email id: marketing@roof-maker.co.uk

    Service areas
    Thurmaston, Leicester, UK
    Address
    1 Pinfold Road
    LE4 8AS Thurmaston, Leicester, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1162145466 roof-maker.co.uk
