Zhejiang VOB Technology Co., Ltd.





is a

China brake chamber

Manufacturers





,focus on truck trailers and other commercial vehicle brake systemaccessories





R

& D, production, sales and service in one enterprise. It is built in 1990 on

the basis of Dongsan auto parts factory, It possess Zhuji Dongshen clutch booster

factory

Shanghai Fuao Auto parts Co., Ltd., Dongshen fuel supply station ,

Dongshen motor transport team. Operating brands:SHANGHAl FUAO,FAQPworld-renowned

market, the series of productsride in Asia and Europe, the Middle East, the

Americas market, with foreign countries and many well-knownbridge factory for

many years. Company covers an area of 40 acres, covers an area of 26666 square

meters, points including stamping, diecasting, CNC finishing, assembly workshop.

Company comprehensive practice of modern enterprisemanagement system, through

the ISO/TS 16949 quality management certification, the height of

productioninformation. Among them, 6 senior engineers, 14 management, and more

than 200 workers.