Zhejiang VOB Technology Co., Ltd.
is a
,focus on truck trailers and other commercial vehicle brake systemaccessories
R
& D, production, sales and service in one enterprise. It is built in 1990 on
the basis of Dongsan auto parts factory, It possess Zhuji Dongshen clutch booster
Shanghai Fuao Auto parts Co., Ltd., Dongshen fuel supply station ,
Dongshen motor transport team. Operating brands:SHANGHAl FUAO,FAQPworld-renowned
market, the series of productsride in Asia and Europe, the Middle East, the
Americas market, with foreign countries and many well-knownbridge factory for
many years. Company covers an area of 40 acres, covers an area of 26666 square
meters, points including stamping, diecasting, CNC finishing, assembly workshop.
Company comprehensive practice of modern enterprisemanagement system, through
the ISO/TS 16949 quality management certification, the height of
productioninformation. Among them, 6 senior engineers, 14 management, and more
than 200 workers.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
311800 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.chinafuao.net/product/auto-slack-adjuster