Zhejiang VOB Technology
Designers in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Reviews (0)
    • Zhejiang VOB Technology Co., Ltd.


    is a

    China brake chamber

    Manufacturers


    ,focus on truck trailers and other commercial vehicle brake systemaccessories


    R

    & D, production, sales and service in one enterprise. It is built in 1990 on

    the basis of Dongsan auto parts factory, It possess Zhuji Dongshen clutch booster

    factory

    Shanghai Fuao Auto parts Co., Ltd., Dongshen fuel supply station ,

    Dongshen motor transport team. Operating brands:SHANGHAl FUAO,FAQPworld-renowned

    market, the series of productsride in Asia and Europe, the Middle East, the

    Americas market, with foreign countries and many well-knownbridge factory for

    many years. Company covers an area of 40 acres, covers an area of 26666 square

    meters, points including stamping, diecasting, CNC finishing, assembly workshop.

    Company comprehensive practice of modern enterprisemanagement system, through

    the ISO/TS 16949 quality management certification, the height of

    productioninformation. Among them, 6 senior engineers, 14 management, and more

    than 200 workers.

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    311800 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chinafuao.net/product/auto-slack-adjuster
