Fizer Law
    Fizer Law
    Many clients have come to Attorney Fizer for legal services because they know they can count on her to give the most sincere,confidential and professional representation. More importantly, Ms. Fizer’s clients recommend her by word of mouth, and the vast majority of Ms. Fizer’s cases come from referrals. For this reason alone, Ms. Fizer should be your only choice when it comes Family Law.
    Services
    Legal
    Service areas
    California City
    Address
    5212 Katella Ave # 103A, Los Alamitos
    90720 California City
    United States
    +1-5622709944 fizerlaw.com
