Haiyan Longcheng Standard Parts Co., Ltd. is located in the beautiful and rich
Hangjiahu Plain in eastern China. It is located in the middle section of
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway and is frequently located in Chapu Port. It has
superior geographical position and convenient transportation. The company's
predecessor name is Haiyan Shuangjian Standard Parts Factory. Now it is renamed
Haiyan Longcheng Standard Parts Co., Ltd. It has a history of more than ten
years. It specializes in manufacturing and selling all kinds of hexagon
products and slotted
. At present, there are more than 50 employees, more than 10
professional and technological research and development, the company covers an
area of 6 mu, has all kinds of advanced screw manufacturing machinery and
equipment, and adopts advanced cold heading technology of high-quality steel.
- Service areas
- Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
314300 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
China
+86-57386489888 www.haiyanlc.com/product/hexagon-bolt/hexagon-bolt.html