Haiyan Longcheng
Building Supplies in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Haiyan Longcheng Standard Parts Co., Ltd. is located in the beautiful and rich

    Hangjiahu Plain in eastern China. It is located in the middle section of

    Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway and is frequently located in Chapu Port. It has

    superior geographical position and convenient transportation. The company's

    predecessor name is Haiyan Shuangjian Standard Parts Factory. Now it is renamed

    Haiyan Longcheng Standard Parts Co., Ltd. It has a history of more than ten

    years. It specializes in manufacturing and selling all kinds of hexagon

    socket wood screw


    products and slotted

    hexagon bolt

    . At present, there are more than 50 employees, more than 10

    professional and technological research and development, the company covers an

    area of 6 mu, has all kinds of advanced screw manufacturing machinery and

    equipment, and adopts advanced cold heading technology of high-quality steel.

    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    314300 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57386489888 www.haiyanlc.com/product/hexagon-bolt/hexagon-bolt.html
