Haiyan Longcheng Standard Parts Co., Ltd. is located in the beautiful and rich

Hangjiahu Plain in eastern China. It is located in the middle section of

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway and is frequently located in Chapu Port. It has

superior geographical position and convenient transportation. The company's

predecessor name is Haiyan Shuangjian Standard Parts Factory. Now it is renamed

Haiyan Longcheng Standard Parts Co., Ltd. It has a history of more than ten

years. It specializes in manufacturing and selling all kinds of hexagon

socket wood screw





products and slotted

hexagon bolt

. At present, there are more than 50 employees, more than 10

professional and technological research and development, the company covers an

area of 6 mu, has all kinds of advanced screw manufacturing machinery and

equipment, and adopts advanced cold heading technology of high-quality steel.