Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Carpet Cleaning in Canberra | Blue Cleaning Group
Building cleaning in Canberra ACT, Australia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Blue Cleaning Group, the premier pick for carpet cleaning in Canberra, has put in years of hard work and learning to reach the status that we enjoy in the market today. By clubbing eco-friendly cleaning products with flexible timing and cost-effective prices, we never fail to impress. We are an accredited and insured firm which boasts of working with a team of highly qualified and skilled cleaning specialists who are always up for a challenge. Our state-of-the-art equipment ensures the delivery of exemplary results at all costs. To book your slot for a cleaner home, feel free to book right away!

    Services
    • office cleaning Canberra
    • end of lease cleaning Canberra
    • carpet cleaning Canberra
    • end of lease cleaning
    Service areas
    Canberra ACT, Australia
    Address
    604/25 Edinburgh Ave
    2601 Canberra ACT, Australia
    Australia
    +61-261300966 bluecleaningroup.com.au
      Add SEO element