The company is located in the Deqing High-tech Development Zone, Huzhou, Zhejiang (30 kilometers away from the downtown area of Hangzhou). It covers an area of more than 20 acres and has more than 20,000 square meters of new modern factory buildings. At present, there are 8 automatic production lines and more than 300 employees. Compared with the original production capacity, it has been greatly improved, reaching the level of 80,000 sets per day.

Services custom tin ashtray for sale Service areas Huzhou, Zhejiang, and China Address NO.566, NORTH QUYUAN ROAD, WUKANG TOWN, DEQING COUNTY, HUZHOU, ZHEJIANG

313000 Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

United States

+1-3605806928 www.yaermeipack.com