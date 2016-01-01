Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Deqing Yaermei Packaging Co., Ltd.
Home Appliances in Huzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tin Money Boxes Manufacturers
    The company is located in the Deqing High-tech Development Zone, Huzhou, Zhejiang (30 kilometers away from the downtown area of Hangzhou). It covers an area of more than 20 acres and has more than 20,000 square meters of new modern factory buildings. At present, there are 8 automatic production lines and more than 300 employees. Compared with the original production capacity, it has been greatly improved, reaching the level of 80,000 sets per day.
    Services
    custom tin ashtray for sale
    Service areas
    Huzhou, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    NO.566, NORTH QUYUAN ROAD, WUKANG TOWN, DEQING COUNTY, HUZHOU, ZHEJIANG
    313000 Huzhou, Zhejiang, China
    United States
    +1-3605806928 www.yaermeipack.com
      Add SEO element