Zhejiang Tianzhen Industry &amp; Trade Co,Ltd.
Other Businesses in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    • Disposable Protective Mask, Zhejiang Tianzhen Industry & Trade Co,Ltd. Zhejiang Tianzhen Industry & Trade Co,Ltd. BathroomShelves
    Disposable Protective Mask
    Disposable Surgical Mask (With Bacteria), Zhejiang Tianzhen Industry & Trade Co,Ltd. Zhejiang Tianzhen Industry & Trade Co,Ltd. Industrial style bedroom
    Disposable Surgical Mask (With Bacteria)

    The production base of Zhejiang Tianzhen Industry&Trade Co, Ltd. is located in Taizhou, Zhejiang. It is an advanced professional dust-proof Chinese PPE manufacturer specialized in producing masks. The China Disposable Surgical Masks company is a new and modern enterprise in the sanitary products industry integrating R&D, production and sales. The company has invested in seven high-speed modern mask production equipment, and the daily output will reach 1 million.

     

    Services
    China Non-Medical 5 Ply KN95 Masks Manufacturers
    Service areas
    • China Non-Medical 5 Ply KN95 Masks Manufacturers
    • Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Xinlipu Ind. Zone, Tangli Village, Dayang Street, Linhai, Taizhou
    318000 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-18805866528 www.tz-mask.com
