Ningbo Surely Metal Technology CO
Feng Shui in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    • 　wholesale Auto parts aluminum die casting Manufacturers

    　Ningbo Surely Metal Technology CO.,Ltd. is professional China custom precision

    die casting parts manufacturers and high pressure die casting parts suppliers.We

    specialized in metal products manufacturing and processing, such as aluminum

    alloy products, zinc alloy products, stainless steel products. With regard to

    postprocessing, the company also offers polishing, grinding, drilling, tapping,

    and CNC lathes, milling machines.

    China Auto parts aluminum die casting factory

    　Moreover, we also have surface treatment processing services: anodizing,

    electrophoresis, painting, sand blasting, electroplatin, powder coating,

    impregnation.



    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Lucheng Road, Ditang Street, Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, China.
    Zhejiang Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Liechtenstein
    +- www.diecastingmaster.com
