Al Raais Cleaning Services, Ajman, UAE
Building cleaning in Ajman—United Arab Emirates
    Al Raais cleaning services offers our Hospitality Cleaning Services and Pest Control Services. We provide honest, reliable and efficient cleaners and unparalleled cleaning services that focus on client needs. We hired well trained staff, DM approved pest control operators and technical cleaners for the satisfaction of our client. All employees are carefully selected with the emphasis on grooming standards and general demeanor. They are well monitored to avoid delay.


    Services
    • Maid services in Ajman
    • Cleaning services in Ajman
    Service areas
    Ajman—United Arab Emirates
    Address
    Shop#2, City center sector
    - Ajman—United Arab Emirates
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-504486187 alraaiscleaning.com
