Taizhou Rose Paper Co.,Ltd.
Other Businesses in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Reviews (0)
Projects

    The paper suppliers company covers an area of 27000M2 and employed more than 200 workers. It owns 7production lines including Fourdrinier, cylinder wire paper-making machine,inclined wire paper-making machine, wet nonwoven fabrics machine line, coating line etc. The crepe paper manufacturers company can make various kinds of special paper including the crepe paper , abrasive paper , washi paper, flushable wipes paper, masking tape paper and so on. In order to maintain good and stable product quality, the whole production process is auto-controlled and auto-inspected.

    Our company has set its strategic objective which is “high standard,high precision,zero defect”,by taking quality as life.Based on the working-style of “Honesty and Practicality,Persevering

    Unremittingly, Teamwork Spirit, Achieving Greatness”,our company would like to sincerely invite the global prospective customers to pay a visit and have a good cooperation for a splendid future together.

    Services
    washi paper and paper suppliers
    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    318000 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.rose-paper.com/product/masking-paper
    Legal disclosure

    For any inquiries from the customers,we will reply with the most professional and most reasonable price in time.


     For any new products of the customers,we will communicate with

    customers professionally,listen to the views of customers and give

    useful suggestions for developing the products.

