Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Anqidi Power Machinery Co., Ltd
Architects in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Zhejiang Anqidi Power Machinery Co., Ltd.


    is a famous China 1 Inch Water Pumps manufacturers


    and 1 Inch Water Pumps factory


    ,

    our company located in Luqiao District of Taizhou City, Zhejiang

    Province--the rising trade city on the coast of East China Sea. The

    factory is specialized in outboard motor and garden machinery,

    agricultural machinery, and wholesale 1 Inch Water Pumps

    .

    It is the private company that incorporates skill, worker, trade into

    an organic whole.In the new century, Anqidi staff will continue

    self-improvement, build Anqidi brand with high quality and high standard

    for the society, and participate in international competition. Welcome

    your visit, call or inquiry!

    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    86 188 5868 2095
    345100 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.anqidi.com/product/garden-machinery-series/water-pump-series
      Add SEO element