Zhejiang Anqidi Power Machinery Co., Ltd.





is a famous China 1 Inch Water Pumps manufacturers





and 1 Inch Water Pumps factory





,

our company located in Luqiao District of Taizhou City, Zhejiang

Province--the rising trade city on the coast of East China Sea. The

factory is specialized in outboard motor and garden machinery,

agricultural machinery, and wholesale 1 Inch Water Pumps

.

It is the private company that incorporates skill, worker, trade into

an organic whole.In the new century, Anqidi staff will continue

self-improvement, build Anqidi brand with high quality and high standard

for the society, and participate in international competition. Welcome

your visit, call or inquiry!