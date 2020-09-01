Your browser is out-of-date.

Valencia Architects
Architects in Valencia, Spain
Reviews (4)
Projects

    • 90sqm Black & White , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Modern Living Room Glass Black
    90sqm Black & White , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Small bedroom Bricks Black
    90sqm Black & White , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Modern Dressing Room Glass Black
    +15
    90sqm Black & White
    30sqm Penthouse , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Terrace house
    30sqm Penthouse , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Terrace house
    30sqm Penthouse , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Terrace house Green
    +8
    30sqm Penthouse
    70 sqm Apartment facing Valencia's Botanic Garden Loft, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Small bedroom Solid Wood Brown
    70 sqm Apartment facing Valencia's Botanic Garden Loft, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Built-in kitchens White
    70 sqm Apartment facing Valencia's Botanic Garden Loft, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Small bedroom Bricks White
    +7
    70 sqm Apartment facing Valencia's Botanic Garden Loft
    90 sqm Loft in Valencia City, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Single family home
    90 sqm Loft in Valencia City, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Single family home
    90 sqm Loft in Valencia City, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Single family home
    +4
    90 sqm Loft in Valencia City
    60 sqm Ana's Apartment , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Single family home
    60 sqm Ana's Apartment , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Modern Houses
    60 sqm Ana's Apartment , Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Single family home
    +4
    60 sqm Ana's Apartment
    Kitchen taste, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Built-in kitchens White
    Kitchen taste, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Built-in kitchens White
    Kitchen taste, Valencia Architects Valencia Architects Built-in kitchens White
    +2
    Kitchen taste
    David Esteve is a Building Engineer from the Politecnica University, Valencia and has been a member of the Valencian Building Engineers Association since 2003. David has an international background and is recognized with distinction for his studies in Project Management & Trenchless Technology (PMATT) from Fachhochschule Oldenburg, East Frisia, Wilhelmshaven University of Applied Sciences. In addition, he has experience working in the United Kingdom in 2002 Having a range of language skills has enabled David to work for clients from many different countries, including the United States, France, Germany, Sweden and UK. He has over 20 years experience in the construction industry and a history of working with professional teams of architects and international lawyers. Because of his background and knowledge David has been able to assist many investors and can guarantee your satisfaction with his services.
    Services
    Architectural consulting service
    Service areas
    Valencia and Spain
    Address
    Poeta Alberola 14
    46018 Valencia, Spain
    Spain
    +34-625078444 www.valenciasurveyor.com

    Reviews

    davidroycelondon
    Fantastic Experience. Highly recommended. Very helpful in all aspects of the project. I am thankful I found David Esteve.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2018
    joanapostolievangelista
    Our professional relationship with David flowed in a very easy and comfortable way. After choosing all the materials in Valencia, we did the entire renovation online. At all times we felt very safe and with all the necessary information to know that everything was going well. When we opened the door and saw the results, we realized that it was much better than we expected. Perfect finishes and budget control at all times. Very flexible in changes during the project, and a better personal treatment. It is a definitive YES for us.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Ángel-César Guilló Izquierdo Ángel-César Guilló Izquierdo
    Extraordinary performance. Both in relation to the project and its careful execution. Also adjusting to the established cost and delivered on time
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2016
