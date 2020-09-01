David Esteve is a Building Engineer from the Politecnica University, Valencia and has been a member of the Valencian Building Engineers Association since 2003. David has an international background and is recognized with distinction for his studies in Project Management & Trenchless Technology (PMATT) from Fachhochschule Oldenburg, East Frisia, Wilhelmshaven University of Applied Sciences. In addition, he has experience working in the United Kingdom in 2002 Having a range of language skills has enabled David to work for clients from many different countries, including the United States, France, Germany, Sweden and UK. He has over 20 years experience in the construction industry and a history of working with professional teams of architects and international lawyers. Because of his background and knowledge David has been able to assist many investors and can guarantee your satisfaction with his services.

