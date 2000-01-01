Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LHC Services
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Midlothian, VA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Our Goal is to help you turn your home into your dream home. We have been in business since 2000, helping customers build decks, screened in porches, driveways, patios, stamped concrete, and even basketball courts. Not only do Outdoor Living spaces bring you new joy to your home where you spend such a large amount of time, but it also increases the value of your home.


    In addition to creating Outdoor Living areas for our customers, we are also known for our Additions, Remodeling, and Garages. If you and your family are looking to grow with your house, a game room or finished basement can be a great way to expand.

    Services
    • deck builder richmond
    • deck contractor
    Service areas
    Midlothian, VA, and USA
    Address
    11920 Silbyrd Dr
    23113 Midlothian, VA, USA
    United States
    +1-8042918273 www.homify.com/professionals/7905686/lhc-services
      Add SEO element