Yuyao HOJA Lighting Products Co., Ltd.

specializes in manufacturing 12V/24V LED lighting products of the highest

quality level to serve customers in both automotive and marine industries,

offering a wide range of products in different categories and specifications.Our

main product range includes LED lights for trucks and trailers, such as LED

Stop/Tail/Turn Lights, LED Side Marker and Clearance Lights and LED License

Plate Lights; LED interior Lights for RV (Recreational Vehicles) and boat

interior use: such as LED Dome Lights, LED Courtesy

Lights, LED Down/Spot Lights and Flexible LED Light Strips; LED outdoor

Lights for exterior use: such as LED Work Lights, Solar Warning Lights, Dock/

Deck Lights and LED Navigation Lights. In addition to our full range of LED

lighting, we also manufacture custom LED lights for customers’ specific

requirements.Our lighting products can be widely used in the industries like

Truck, Trailer, RV, Bus, Marine, Motorcycle, Off Road and other specialty

vehicles and equipment.Our annual production capacity exceeds 3 million pieces

with great potential to expand so as to meet variable demands of customers’

purchase quantities and delivery lead time.To achieve and maintain consistent

superior quality in the constantly evolving LED technology, we work closely with

component manufacturers of core parts which is essential in the ongoing trends

of future products.

