Yuyao HOJA Lighting
Lighting in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Reviews (0)
    • Yuyao HOJA Lighting Products Co., Ltd.

    specializes in manufacturing 12V/24V LED lighting products of the highest

    quality level to serve customers in both automotive and marine industries,

    offering a wide range of products in different categories and specifications.Our

    main product range includes LED lights for trucks and trailers, such as LED

    Stop/Tail/Turn Lights, LED Side Marker and Clearance Lights and LED License

    Plate Lights; LED interior Lights for RV (Recreational Vehicles) and boat

    interior use: such as LED Dome Lights, LED Courtesy

    Lights, LED Down/Spot Lights and Flexible LED Light Strips; LED outdoor

    Lights for exterior use: such as LED Work Lights, Solar Warning Lights, Dock/

    Deck Lights and LED Navigation Lights. In addition to our full range of LED

    lighting, we also manufacture custom LED lights for customers’ specific

    requirements.Our lighting products can be widely used in the industries like

    Truck, Trailer, RV, Bus, Marine, Motorcycle, Off Road and other specialty

    vehicles and equipment.Our annual production capacity exceeds 3 million pieces

    with great potential to expand so as to meet variable demands of customers’

    purchase quantities and delivery lead time.To achieve and maintain consistent

    superior quality in the constantly evolving LED technology, we work closely with

    component manufacturers of core parts which is essential in the ongoing trends

    of future products.

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    315464 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
