Dutch-Touch Window Cleaning
Windows in Zeeland, MI, USA
    • Dirty Windows? ​ We can fix that! ​We have systemized our operation with industry leading advances for shiny results: ​Atomized cleaning solution, means less mess Water-fed, four stage filtered water = glass that stays cleaner longer, while making the process safer. Neat, trained, trustworthy, staff, for your ease of mind. Two Million dollars of liability protection. You could clean your own windows, but should you? In todays busy world, hiring a window cleaner saves time and makes sense. We have the training, equipment, and experience, to do the job properly, enhancing your property, and saving you time.​ Tom Woodrick, Dutch-Touch Window Cleaning
    Services
    Window cleaning service
    Service areas
    Zeeland, MI, and USA
    Address
    10260 Church Hill Court
    49464 Zeeland, MI, USA
    United States
    +1-6164225333 cleanglass.net
