Mr. Speedy Plumbing &amp; Rooter Inc.
Plumbers in Los Angeles, CA, USA
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Plumbing
  • Drain & Sewer repair
  • leak detection
  • water heaters
  • clogged toilet
Price/hr: $25
    There is a reason they call us LA's speediest Plumbers. Reliable plumbing & drain cleaning service, with speed and quality.

    Polite, clean licensed local plumbers equipped with latest and finest plumbing equipment, providing affordable plumbing service with 60 min or less arrival time anywhere in Los Angeles California.

    Services we offer: Residential Plumbing Commercial Plumbing - Sewer Line Repairs, Hydro Jetting - Emergency Plumbing Services, Drain Cleaning services, leak detection, clogged toilet repairs. Water Heaters and Garbage Disposal installation and repairs.


    Service areas
    Los Angeles, California, and Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Address
    3130 E Olympic Blvd
    90023 Los Angeles, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-3239283006 www.mrspeedyplumbing.com
