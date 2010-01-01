Acupuncture, therapeutic massage, naturopathy & nutrition in Surry Hills, Sydney.

Acupuncture Surry Hills, Sydney. Acupuncture and Chinese medicine understand you as a whole person, emotional, physical and psychological. As an example, you may come in for knee pain and leave feeling relaxed, happy and calm, along with a positive result with your knee. Peter Scarslletti is Doctor of Chinese medicine. Book in for Acupuncture in Surry Hills, Sydney with Peter. Therapeutic Massage Surry Hills, Sydney

With over 10 years of experience offering remedial, Swedish, sports, Chinese, myofascial release, trigger point therapy and reflexology in Sydney Australia. Therapeutic massage focuses on specific areas of muscular tension and pain and works to alleviate the root of the tension. Our massage team are continually updating their clinical skills with massage training so that you have the most up to date knowledge and skills for the results you want. Book in for a massage in Surry Hills Sydney. Nutrition and Naturopathy Surry Hills At Tonika Health, you’ll receive support through holistic and realistic nutrition and naturopathic advice.

Nutrition is a vital part of your health. With our team offering naturopathy and nutrition in Surry Hills you will feel supported at a whole new level. Book in for Naturopathy and Nutrition in Surry Hills Sydney



