Phone : 0113 242 8614





Wholesale Cosmetics Supplier UK.

iCan London is a wholesale cosmetics and skincare company located at 14 New Market Street, Leeds, United Kingdom. We value our customers business, whether you're a small business starting up, or a big business looking for a new supplier. We have been in the beauty business for over 10 years and we work around the clock to unearth profitable wholesale and drop ship deals for your business, saving you months of costly research and directing you straight to the profits. We sell a wide range of hair care, hair styling, skincare, hair dye, hair colouring products and much more from all the popular high street brands you know and trust such as Loreal Paris, Redken, Cantu, Got2b, Revlon, Matrix, Tigi, ORS, ECO & much much more at wholesale rates...





We price fairly and honestly. Our ethos is - if we sell our goods to you at the most competitive price possible, this will in turn help your business grow. Everything we sell is 100% authentic and genuine. Please go through our catalog at www.icanlondon.com to find the items right for you!





Our wholesale cosmetics client base includes online and local retail shops, market traders, ebay traders, beauty salons, nail salons, pharmacies, party planners and anything in between.





Our product range includes top branded cosmetics, budget cosmetics, skincare, cosmetic gift sets, accessories and hair colouring sets, updating as we grow everyday.





We don't stop there. We are an emerging cosmetics brand in the UK, making the best of luxury beauty available and accessible to everyone. From makeup and skincare to hair care and hair colour, our pioneering spirit leads our scientific excellence and restless innovation.





Why iCan London?





> Same day dispatch excluding bank holidays

> Mix and match any brand / products on our website

> Shipping availability across UK

> Free delivery on orders above £20

> Free returns





