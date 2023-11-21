Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Baj Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Welcome to BAJ Interiors, where craftsmanship meets creativity. At BAJ, we pride ourselves on transforming spaces into personalized sanctuaries. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, we bring your ideas to life, crafting interiors that tell your unique story. Our team of skilled artisans and designers collaborate seamlessly to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to your vision. Explore a world of exquisite design and functionality as we redefine the art of interior space creation. Let us bring your ideas to life – because your space deserves nothing less.


    Services
    • Wardrobes
    • Modular kitchen
    • Complete home Interiors
    Service areas
    Bangalore, Karnataka, and India
    Address
    13/10, Thirumalashettyhalli Village, Whitefield,
    560067 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9916666877 www.bajinteriors.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks