Samui Storage offers travelers, households and businesses the opportunity to lease the required amount of space that suits their personal requirements, both short and long term. We also offer a moving and shipping service. We can expertly have your goods transported locally, nationally and internationally at the best possible rates.
- Service areas
- Koh Samui, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
- Address
-
86/55, Moo 5, Namuang
84140 Koh Samui, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
Thailand
+66-833928049 www.samuistorage.co