Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
STEADY INDUSTRIAL FASTENERS CO. LIMITED
Bathroom accessories in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • China weld studs Manufacturers

    Steady Industrial Fasteners Co. Limited has become one of the leading China Al Open Blind Rivets Manufacturers and China Al Open Blind Rivets factory, As a High & New technology enterprise founded in 2001.we are have more than 10 years experience in production and exporting,our Al Open Blind Rivets Wtih ISO 9001:2009, TS16949 certified facilities,We can manufacture 1.5 billion blind rivets that meet DIN7337IFI and ISO, GB standards annually. Plus 900 million rivet nuts 120 million of clinching fasteners annually, that most competitors can not simply match.We focus on "one stop shopping" and with advantage of large production capacity , consistent quality, competitive prices, punctual delivery and goods serverices before and after sales,STEADY not only your reliable Al Open Blind Rivets supplier, but also your turstworthy business partner.

    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    13388639264
    312000 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.steady-ind.com
      Add SEO element