Taizhou Huangyan Weike Plastic Co., Ltd is located in Huangyan, which is famous as The Town Of Mold In China. We cpvc fitting manufacturers work towards designing and developing UPVC、CPVC、PP-R、PE valves and taps, PVC、PP fittings and so on.
Our pvc ball valve annual output exceeds more than 20,000 tons, which can meet the needs of customers with different purchase volumes;
Address
-
No.19,Daixi Road,East Development Zone, Dongcheng Subdistrict,Huangyan District,Taizhou City
317200 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.chinavalvefittings.com
All the products are in accord with national standard and international
standard of ANSI, BS, JIS, DIN, and CNS. They are widely used in the
fields of agriculture, construction, manufacture, chemical industry and
so on. They are exported to many foreign countries in Europe, America,
Africa and Asia. We also have built long-term and stable relations of
cooperation with domestic Chinese clients. The materials can be adjusted
according to our clients’ demands and the qualities will surely be
checked strictly.