Taizhou Huangyan Weike Plastic Co., Ltd
Home Appliances in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Cpvc Fittings Manufacturers

    Taizhou Huangyan Weike Plastic Co., Ltd is located in Huangyan, which is famous as The Town Of Mold In China. We cpvc fitting manufacturers work towards designing and developing UPVC、CPVC、PP-R、PE valves and taps, PVC、PP fittings and so on.

    Our pvc ball valve annual output exceeds more than 20,000 tons, which can meet the needs of customers with different purchase volumes;

    Services
    • pvc fitting suppliers
    • plastic valve manufacturers
    Service areas
    • USA
    • Taizhou
    • Zhejiang
    • China
    Address
    No.19,Daixi Road,East Development Zone, Dongcheng Subdistrict,Huangyan District,Taizhou City
    317200 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chinavalvefittings.com
    Legal disclosure

    All the products are in accord with national standard and international

    standard of ANSI, BS, JIS, DIN, and CNS. They are widely used in the

    fields of agriculture, construction, manufacture, chemical industry and

    so on. They are exported to many foreign countries in Europe, America,

    Africa and Asia. We also have built long-term and stable relations of

    cooperation with domestic Chinese clients. The materials can be adjusted

    according to our clients’ demands and the qualities will surely be

    checked strictly.

