Locksmiths of Bristol is an emergency locksmith business that also does security upgrades for both - residential properties and commercial properties. We can change locks on the doors. You can contact us for that.





Contact us and book an appointment for the day you want us to come and do the job for you. We are a local locksmith in Bristol. There are many locksmiths in our team that means we can arrive at the job in less than half an hour.





We do jobs for tenants, business owners or landlords. All your questions about home and business security or any other lock related questions will be answered by us. The larger jobs with several lock changes or lock installations are not a problem for us. Also we can do the small jobs like opening a small locked box or swapping a lock on a post box. We can also install the security system for the whole business property or your home.





As mentioned above we are emergency locksmith so you can call us anytime if you lock yourself out or maybe lock yourself in, like in the bathroom. The satisfaction of our customers is very important for us. That is why people always be friendly to our customers.





Also if you have a faulty uPVC door lock you can call us and we will come and sort it out. With these kind of doors you can have just a faulty cylinder that needs replacing. Or the mechanism running from the top to the bottom of the door can be broken. We can try to fix it put all the hooks back in place or they can insert a new door mechanism for you. Installing a new mechanism is always the safest bet,, because you have the guarantee. And all new is better than old, isn't it?