San Francisco Grease Trap Cleaning is a full service grease trap service company. We provide grease trap pumping & cleaning services for grease traps & grease interceptors. Our fleet of pump trucks range in size from small mobile units for interior grease traps to pumps mounted on pickup trucks for low clearance access to parking garage, to traditional 2000 gallon trucks & up to 5000 gallon pump trucks for large grease interceptors. We are open early for locations that require early service. We are located in San Francisco & we service grease traps in the entire Bay area. We offer discounted rates for customers that sign up for scheduled services and we also provide emergency pumping services if our schedule allows. Call for a free quote.



