A trusted propane company in PA for decades, GasTec consistently delivers. GasTec is driven by the motto: The customer is our most valuable asset. GasTec is a full-service propane company so no job is too big or too small. We serve Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, and Philadelphia County propane customers of all types including agricultural, industrial, residential, and commercial, and each is treated to our legendary service model. From the tank on your backyard grill to heating a commercial building, GasTec is here to deliver the impeccable service you’d expect from a top propane delivery company.



