Shanghai HG（hengguang） Food Machinery Co.,ltd., its head factory was

built in 1970s. During its nearly 40years’ experience of designing and

manufacturing in food machinery and equipment, it now has developed into an enterprise with strong technical power, great reputation in local and global

market. HG enterprise now owns 4 machine processing factories, sticker

and sandwich machine 1 food laboratory factory, 1 trading company, and 1 poly-tech university with the construction area of 50000 square meters and annual output value of

500 million RMB