Shanghai HG Food Machinery Co.,ltd
Other Businesses in Shanghai, China
Projects

    biscuit manufacturing machine

    Shanghai HG（hengguang） Food Machinery Co.,ltd., its head factory was

    built in 1970s. During its nearly 40years’ experience of designing and

    manufacturing in food machinery and equipment, it now has developed into an enterprise with strong technical power, great reputation in local and global

    market. HG enterprise now owns 4 machine processing factories, sticker

    and sandwich machine 1 food laboratory factory, 1 trading company, and 1 poly-tech university with the construction area of 50000 square meters and annual output value of

    500 million RMB

    Services
    sticker and sandwich machine
    Service areas
    Shanghai, China
    Address
    No.1588, Hubin Road, Fengxian District, Shanghai.China
    200000 Shanghai, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.hg-machine.com
    Legal disclosure

    We have worked with 15 of the world’s top suppliers and formed the best

    mode of cooperation,using their research results to ensure that the

    products we delivered to you is stable and reliable.

      Add SEO element