DZ industrial.
Designers in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    • DZ industrial


    .is a trading company

    dedicated to the export of automotive parts. The company is located in Zhejiang

    economic center and transportation hub, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang

    Province. The company's main customers are located in the Americas, East Asia

    and the Middle East. Products include hub units, tightening wheels,transmission

    system,bearing

    power steering systems


    , constant speed drive axles,Engine component

    tensioner

    ,cross axle assembly, rollers and steel balls and other automotive

    accessories. Since its establishment, the company has been actively training and

    looking for high-standard suppliers and their counterparts to cooperate with

    overseas purchasers.

    https://www.homify.com/


    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    311200 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chinadzgroup.com/product/wheel-bearing-repair-kit
