.is a trading company
dedicated to the export of automotive parts. The company is located in Zhejiang
economic center and transportation hub, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang
Province. The company's main customers are located in the Americas, East Asia
and the Middle East. Products include hub units, tightening wheels,transmission
system,bearing
, constant speed drive axles,Engine component
,cross axle assembly, rollers and steel balls and other automotive
accessories. Since its establishment, the company has been actively training and
looking for high-standard suppliers and their counterparts to cooperate with
overseas purchasers.
- Service areas
- Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
311200 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
