DZ industrial





.is a trading company

dedicated to the export of automotive parts. The company is located in Zhejiang

economic center and transportation hub, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Province. The company's main customers are located in the Americas, East Asia

and the Middle East. Products include hub units, tightening wheels,transmission

system,bearing

power steering systems





, constant speed drive axles,Engine component

tensioner

,cross axle assembly, rollers and steel balls and other automotive

accessories. Since its establishment, the company has been actively training and

looking for high-standard suppliers and their counterparts to cooperate with

overseas purchasers.

https://www.homify.com/



