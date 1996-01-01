Hangzhou TYCO Industrial Co., Ltd





is

devoted to developing, designing and manufacturing XPS shower tray, XPS tile

backer board, XPS

shower niche





, and underfloor heating

insulation panel, etc, which is mainly applied for the waterproof and insulation

purpose both in new decoration and renovation of the old building. Hangzhou TYCO

established in 1996, with a humble start, we now grew to a

20,000m²（215,000sq.ft）professional factory produce waterproof and insulation

panels in Hangzhou, China. Our monthly capacity is around 45,000 sq m² (480,000

sq ft) for XPS waterproof building panels, with the flexibility to double the

capacity when needed. Within 3 years, the export quantity is growing stably.