Hangzhou TYCO Industrial Co., Ltd
is
devoted to developing, designing and manufacturing XPS shower tray, XPS tile
backer board, XPS
, and underfloor heating
insulation panel, etc, which is mainly applied for the waterproof and insulation
purpose both in new decoration and renovation of the old building. Hangzhou TYCO
established in 1996, with a humble start, we now grew to a
20,000m²（215,000sq.ft）professional factory produce waterproof and insulation
panels in Hangzhou, China. Our monthly capacity is around 45,000 sq m² (480,000
sq ft) for XPS waterproof building panels, with the flexibility to double the
capacity when needed. Within 3 years, the export quantity is growing stably.
- Service areas
- Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
310015 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.hztyco.com/product/underfloor-heating