We at Dolan's Tree Service are all about trees. From before life until after death, we take great pleasure and pride in caring for trees to ensure a healthy and long life. This helps beautify our community, which we are proud to serve. We are the top arborists in Dothan, AL and the surrounding area. Our team is fully licensed and certified with years of experience. One thing we bring to every job is passion for what we do. We care about the environment, which is why we are committed to leaving environmentally minimal impacts on whatever extraction work we do. We offer full and complete tree health care services as well as planting and transplanting. Our crew are experts in soil types and our local climate. One of our greatest joys is consulting with our clients in a way that ensures that vitality of beautifying trees in our community.

Our clients are residential, commercial and municipal. We’re capable of tree service projects of all sizes, from the smallest shrub to the largest tree. We boast an impressive fleet of trucks and heavy equipment for all of the various jobs we do. Our team are experts at stump grinding and stump removal, as well as soil enrichment methods. One of our main commitments at Dolan's Tree Service is to the long term health and wellbeing of trees, which is why we also offer a comprehensive tree health care program for our clients. Whatever your tree care needs are, rest assured you can rely on our team of experienced professionals.











